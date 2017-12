FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tony Stewart will compete in this year’s 20th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne at the end of the month.

Stewart, who has a record 9 wins in the event, will compete with nearly 40 other drivers on the 1/7th mile oval inside the Coliseum on Dec. 29 and 30.

Midgets, winged and non-winged 600cc race cars along with go-karts and quarter midgets will compete during the two-day event.

More information can be found at rumbleinfortwayne.com.