Tony Kanaan on the off-season, his career and a prank

This week’s episode: IndyCar legend* Tony Kanaan joins to discuss his off-season, driver contracts, a driver’s union, what is next for him after racing, Penske buying IMS and his greatest prank story.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

