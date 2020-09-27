Tony Cotman on the Music City GP Design

This week’s episode: Tony Cotman of NZR Consulting joins to discuss his design of the Music City GP, designing race tracks and his favorite design. Plus, we discuss the latest IndyCar silly season news and rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

