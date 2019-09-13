Tony Bennett to perform at Embassy in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big band and jazz legend will perform in Fort Wayne this fall.

Tony Bennett will hold a concert at the Embassy Theatre on November 3rd, with tickets going on sale next week, with his daughter Antonia Bennett opening the show with her own jazz and pop stylings.

Bennett, 93, has been a major name in music since his first number-one hit, “Because of You,” in 1951.

Tickets will start at $50 and will be available on September 18th at the Theatre’s box office and at Ticketmaster.com.