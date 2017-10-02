Rocker Tom Petty taken off life support after suffering full cardiac arrest

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO):Legendary rocker Tom Petty, 66, was reported to have died, according to CBS News.

Petty was found on Sunday, Oct. 1, unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

After Petty was brought to the hospital, he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support, TMZ reported.

CBS News reported an official with the Los Angeles Police Department as confirming the musician had died. The LAPD later stated initial information was “inadvertently provided” to some media sources.