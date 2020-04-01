Tom Homan on his book “Defend the Border”

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Former ICE Director Tom Homan joins to discuss his new book, “Defend the Border” and immigration.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here