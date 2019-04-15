Toddler killed in Monday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A toddler was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash Monday morning.

This happened near Campbell Road and Rupert Road around 7:40 a.m., according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

A black Oldsmobile Alero was driving east on Campbell Road when the driver went off the road, striking a utility pole before rolling over. The driver and a one-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition. A three-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.