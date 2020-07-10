Todd Rokita unseats Curtis Hill to win GOP Nomination for Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Todd Rokita has unseated former Attorney General Curtis Hill to win the Republican Party nomination for Attorney General this fall. Rokita won with more than 52% of delegate support.
