Todd Rokita unseats Curtis Hill to win GOP Nomination for Attorney General

By
Brian Davis
-
"Republican Elephant - 3D Icon" by DonkeyHotey, some rights reserved

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Todd Rokita has unseated former Attorney General Curtis Hill to win the Republican Party nomination for Attorney General this fall. Rokita won with more than 52% of delegate support.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here