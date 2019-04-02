Tinsley’s family meets woman who cracked cold case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Yesterday, the family of April Tinsley met the DNA specialist that helped solve the girl’s murder.

April Tinsley’s rape and murder went unsolved for 30 years until last year, when genetic genealogist CeCe Moore connected John Miller of Grabill to the crime last July. He’s now serving 80 years in prison.

Moore met with April’s mother, Janet, for the first time yesterday, on the anniversary of the girl’s 1988 disappearance. She tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it was an emotional moment:

“She feels like she (Janet Tinsley) can breathe easier now, and that’s really all we can hope for, because we can’t undo the damage, we can’t provide a happy ending, unfortunately.”

Janet Tinsley said it plainly at the memorial site yesterday: “Now we know it’s over, she can rest.”