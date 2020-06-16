Tinsley case to be featured in nationally-televised program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A famous Fort Wayne murder case will be getting some national attention tonight.

According to the Journal Gazette, ABC News will air an in-depth report on the April Tinsley case tonight at 10pm nationwide, including on our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The program, called The Genetic Detective, will look at how the 8-year-old girl’s sexual assault and murder went unsolved for three decades until a breakthrough in DNA evidence came in 2018, leading police to arrest 59-year-old John Miller of Grabill. He pleaded guilty in the case.

The episode will feature a recap of the case, plus interviews with local police officers and journalists.