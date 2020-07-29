TinCaps unveil shirts to “commemorate” 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps may have lost their 2020 Midwest League season thanks to COVID-19, but they haven’t lost their sense of humor.

The team has started selling a number of shirts recognizing 2020, including one that celebrates an “undefeated” season — because since they didn’t play any games, they didn’t lose any — and another rating the year “0.5 out of 5 stars.”

“We’re looking at about 19 months without hosting a game – our primary source of revenue – which is incredibly challenging for us as an organization,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “But while we can’t entertain fans like we normally do at Parkview Field, we hope we can still bring a smile to fans with some of these creative t-shirt designs. We truly appreciate anyone who supports the TinCaps during this period of adversity.”

The shirts, produced and distributed by Fort Wayne-based 18 Threads, are $20 each and currently available for pre-order. Find them here.

Fans can also support the team by buying gift cards, hosting an event at Parkview Field, or buying one of the team’s meal kits.