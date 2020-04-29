TinCaps to offer “Family Meal Kits”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re missing some of the tastes of Parkview Field, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are hoping to fill that void.

The baseball team has launched the “TinCaps Family Meal kits package,” with each package featuring five full meal kits, each serving 4 or 5 people, with cooking and reheating instructions included.

“We know a lot of fans aren’t just missing the baseball at Parkview Field, but the entire

ballpark experience, especially our delicious food,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice

President for Marketing and Promotions. “This is an effort for us to continue serving our fans as best as we can during a unique time. We hope this is an option that can also help make life easier for some when it comes to eating at home.”

The package costs $185 and orders must be placed by 4pm each Monday, with pickup at the ballpark set for Friday of the same week. Pickups will be in Parkview Field’s Diamond Lot off Brackenridge St.

The team will also be allowing for customers to donate a meal kit to an area healthcare worker and their family. The package’s contents are as follows:

Meal Kit #1

– 2 lbs. of taco meat

– 2 lbs. of chicken mole

– Mexican rice with chorizo

– Tortilla shells

– Salsa and shredded cheese

Meal Kit #2

– 4 jumbo all-beef hot dogs

– 4 beer brats

– 3 jumbo soft pretzels

– Mac and cheese

Meal Kit #3

– Pulled pork sliders

– Baked beans

– Vegetable medley

Meal Kit #4

– 2 lbs. of BBQ brisket

– Green beans

– Potato salad

Meal Kit #5

– 4 marinated grilled chicken breast

– Herb roasted red potatoes

– Vegetable medley

– Dinner rolls

The package also includes:

– 5 souvenir cups

– 5 souvenir helmets

– 12 cookies

– 12 brownies

– 12-pack of soda

– Large bag of potato chips

– Large bag of tortilla chips