TinCaps to host 4 millionth fan tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are set to make history tonight.

The team is expected to celebrate its 4-millionth fan during tonight’s game against the South Bend Cubs, which will take place at Parkview Field at 7:05pm. One fan, with a valid ticket, will receive $4,000 in “TinCash”, which is good for anything at the ballpark, as well as season tickets, merchandise, and other prizes.

Ten other fans will receive $400 gift cards, and 20 fans will get $100 gift cards.

This is the tenth season for the team at Parkview Field, and after last night’s game, they stand at 3,997,267 fans in attendance, just 2,733 away milestone. The TinCaps currently rank second out of 100 Single-A/Short-Season Minor League Baseball teams in attendance on the season as they’ve drawn 341,244 fans, averaging 5,594 through 61 openings. Fort Wayne’s attendance is also higher than 27 of 30 Double-A clubs and 13 of 30 in Triple-A.

You can hear tonight’s TinCaps game on our sister station, ESPN Fort Wayne. Tickets to tonight’s game are still available.