TinCaps prepare for season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are gearing up for another season at Parkview Field.

Coach Anthony Contreras tells WOWO News this team’s roster is headed up by some of the San Diego Padres’ top prospects:

“I’m excited to see these young infielders, we have some top prospects… we’ve just got to see what it looks like when it gets going. Nobody really knows what it’ll be like until we start playing.”

The team’s Major League Baseball affiliate, the San Diego Padres, has entrusted the TinCaps with their first three selections from the 2018 MLB draft. Pitcher Ryan Weathers, who was chosen seventh overall, will start Thursday night’s game. Infielder Xavier Edwards and outfielder Grant Little are also expected to be big names in the Padres organization.

Opening Day for the Fort Wayne TinCaps’ 2019 season is this Thursday night at 7:05pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Parkview Field. Tickets are still available at TinCapsTickets.com.

The game will be broadcast on our sister station, ESPN Fort Wayne, at 1380 AM and 100.9 FM.