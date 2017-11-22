TinCaps Opening Day tickets now on sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re looking for a gift for a sports fan, tickets are now on sale for Opening Day 2018 for the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Fans have an early chance to secure their seats to see the TinCaps kick off the team’s 10th season in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, April 7th for a 6:05 p.m. first-pitch against the Cleveland Indians-affiliated Lake County Captains.

Opening Day will feature the first of 32 postgame fireworks shows during the TinCaps’ 70-game home schedule. Ticket prices start at $5 while fans can sit behind home plate for as little as $10.

Tickets can be bought at TinCapsTickets.com, or the Orchard Team Store locations at Parkview Field and Glenbrook Square Mall.