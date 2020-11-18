TinCaps offering “holiday survival packages”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are offering “holiday survival packages” for fans just ahead of Thanksgiving.

The team is offering packages that include either a 12-pack seasonal beer sampler, a trio of wines or six apple dumplings. Fans can order one or any combination of the items online here.

Orders are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. They will be available for curbside contactless pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Parkview Field.

“In this year without TinCaps baseball games, our Meal Kits and Virtual Beer Tasting were a big hit, so we listened to our fans who wanted something new and thought a ‘Holiday Survival Package’ could help make life easier and more enjoyable for some,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Whether you’re looking for something to bring to a small get-together or you’re on Zoom and want to out-do your family or friends, we’ve got you covered.”

The seasonal beer sampler costs $34.95 plus tax and includes Sun King Keller Haze, Bell’s Christmas Ale, Bell’s Porter, Dark Horse Crooked Tree, New Holland Cabin Fever, New Holland Little Piglet, Lagunitas Sucks, Revolution Freedom of Speach, Cigar City Guaybera, Cigar City Jai Alai, Shiner Holiday Cheer and Firestone Mind Haze.

The wine trio costs $29.95 plus tax and includes cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and moscato.

The apple dumplings will sell for $18.95 plus tax.