TinCaps lifting mask requirement, to increase capacity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Soon more fans will be able to attend a Fort Wayne TinCaps game in downtown Fort Wayne, and they’ll be able to do so without face masks.

According to a statement released from the team and based on guidance from the CDC and Major League Baseball, guests at Parkview Field are encouraged to wear masks when they attend a game, but they will no longer be required in any open-air spaces within Parkview Field.

Guests who have not yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, however, will still be required to wear a mask while in any indoor area at Parkview Field, such as the Suite Level Lounge and the Orchard Team Store.

Starting on June 1st, overall ballpark capacity will go up from 30% to approximately 40%, which is around 4,000 fans. Certain seating areas will remain available only in socially-distanced seating pods, while other sections will increase to 100%.