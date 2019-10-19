TinCaps host Scavenger Hunt at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps gear up for Halloween with Fright Night at Parkview Field and a contest to Trick-or-Treat with Johnny TinCap.

Starting Monday, October 21 through Friday, October 25, Tincaps fans can go to TinCapsWin.com and enter a contest for their child to go trick-or-treating with Johnny TinCap on Thursday, October 31.

Saturday, October 19, from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Parkview Field will host a Scavenger Hunt as a part of Fort Wayne’s Fright Night. The event is for all ages.

TinCaps fans are invited to go to Parkview Field to look for items hidden around the establishment. A special prize pack will be up for grabs from the TinCaps and Parkview Field to the fan who guesses the correct number, or closest to it.

The ballpark will have limited concessions available with Halloween-themed content playing on the video board. Johnny TinCap will also make an appearance.