TinCaps headed to Midwest League Finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps will play for the Midwest League Championship for the third time in franchise history.

The TinCaps beat the Dayton Dragons 3-0 last night in Dayton to win the Eastern Division Championship thanks to a home run from Hudson Potts and a strong performance from pitcher Michel Baez.

They’ll play Quad Cities for the championship in a best-of-5 series that starts Wednesday at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne at 7:05pm.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the Midwest League Championship Series are on sale at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. Like in the regular season, tickets start at just $5.