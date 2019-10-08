TinCaps announce video board improvement plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are going HD.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission has approved plans to replace Parkview Field’s original standard-definition primary video board and two outfield wall video boards with new HD systems.

“We had a good run with those video boards,” stated TinCaps President, Mike Nutter. “Over the course of almost 800 TinCaps games, and hundreds more non-baseball events, the boards had just run the course of their useful life. All three were a part of the ballpark’s original construction in 2008 and parts for maintenance have become nearly impossible to find. It was time to replace them and we’re excited about the new possibilities for the fan experience with the upgrade to HD.”

The team says the money is coming from the Harrison Square Stadium Maintenance Fund, which is 100% funded by contributions from the TinCaps and Parkview Field.

The original boards will be replaced with ultrabright displays from local partner Neoti, which is based in Bluffton.

“Neoti is excited to partner with the Fort Wayne TinCaps to upgrade the LED Displays at Parkview Field.” Said Neoti President and CEO Derek Myers. “Having completed projects throughout the nation, we are looking forward to a great new partnership right here in Northeast Indiana. We recognize the standard that has been set by the TinCaps and the City of Fort Wayne with Parkview Field, and it is our honor and goal to exceed expectations with our LED Video Display products and services.”

Fans will have to wait until spring to see the old boards come down and the new boards take their place.