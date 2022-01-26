Tin Caps announce 2022 single game tickets on sale February 16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (PRESS RELEASE):Single game tickets for the 2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are set to go on sale the morning of Wednesday, February 16 at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets on TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at Parkview Field. To celebrate the occasion, those who buy tickets in person on Feb. 16 can also save 15% off purchases in The Orchard Team Store that day.

Regardless of the status of MLB’s lockout, the 2022 season for the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball’s High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) will begin on the road at Dayton on April 8. Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.), when the ’Caps host the South Bend Cubs.

Through September 4, the TinCaps are scheduled to play 66 home games in Downtown Fort Wayne. Including the Fourth of July, the ’Caps will have 25 postgame fireworks shows. Click here to see more details on the schedule.

Parkview Field has routinely been rated as Minor League Baseball’s No. 1 game-day experience for fans by Stadium Journey, including in 2021.

TinCaps tickets continue to start at just $7.

“After losing our 2020 season and having Parkview Field’s capacity limited for much of 2021, we’re grateful that 2022 is looking to be far more similar to before the pandemic,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Our staff is working hard in preparation for this to be an awesome year for our fans.”

Before Feb. 16, fans can already secure priority access for the 2022 season by purchasing season tickets and booking group tickets.

The TinCaps will announce the rest of their 2022 promotional schedule in early February.