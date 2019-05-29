Time to Switch Corn Hybrids

Only 22% of Indiana corn has been planted, and only 58% of the corn is in nationally. In fact, Indiana has the least amount of corn in the ground of any of the Midwestern states. Last year 94% of the Hoosier corn had been planted by this date, and on average 56% is in the ground by the last week of May. According to USDA, 10% of the Indiana corn that has been planted has emerged.

Agronomists have been recommending growers stick with the plan all Spring. Now Pioneer agronomist Carl Joern said it is time to switch. “Once you reach the end of May it is time to consider switching to a shorter season hybrid,” he stated. “You would want to consider a 110 or 115 day variety in order to get to black layer before the first frost date in October.”

With the late plant and the shorter season hybrids, Joern said yields could be cut by 15% or more, “Not a full doom and gloom situation, but we are going to be taking off some bushels when you plant the shorter season hybrids.” One positive note is that there will be plenty of shorter season corn seed available. “We looked at the long range forecast and anticipated this issue and have made sure we have plenty of seed corn on hand,” he said.

Joern said soybean growers do not need to consider making any switches until later in the month. USDA reports that 11% of Indiana soybeans have been planted with 3% emerged. Nationally only 29% of soybeans have been planted.

HAT meteorologist Ryan Martin sees good drying conditions on Tuesday but more rain on the way later in the week. “Tuesday continues to be our partly to mostly sunny, completely dry day. We expect good drying and excellent evaporation for that day,” he stated. “However, the problem is that we only get that one day. Rain and thunderstorms return on Wednesday the 29th, bringing 0.25 inch – 1 inch rain totals over 80% of the state. There can be a few lingering showers into Thursday with an additional few hundredths to a tenth or two, but dwindling coverage. Without that, the state turns out partly sunny for Thursday. Friday goes partly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase late.”

Winter wheat condition in Indiana remained mostly unchanged, though excessive moisture has caused concern. Pastures benefited from the abundant rainfall; and hay has grown quickly but is too wet to cut in many areas. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.48 inches to 2.72 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.83 inches. There were 1.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 26.