Time to Spring Forward! It is Daylight Saving Time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Be prepared to spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time is upon us once again.

Clocks should be set forward one hour before going to bed on Saturday night, March 12. The time will change at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department recommends is to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Daylight Saving is something that happens twice a year and it is something that everyone remembers. This makes changing your detector’s batteries easy to remember if you plan to do it on time change days.

Don’t worry, you may feel as if you are losing an hour, but this will give us an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day. Also, you will get that hour back in the fall when the time changes again. Just think of it as being one step closer to spring.