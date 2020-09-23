Time for Aggressive Harvest of Both Corn and Beans in Western Indiana

Every week during harvest HAT will bring you yield checks from Specialty Hybrids, and in this first one, there are some very good yields to report from western parts of Indiana. Local field sales representative Eric Wornhoff says even on tough acres soybeans are coming in above expectations.

“Fifty-five to sixty-five bushels per acre, and when you get into the high management zones we’re seeing things top out anywhere from low 70’s to mid-80’s in some situations,” he said. “We’re seeing those when soybean moistures are hanging out in that 10-11 percent range, and as we all know when you get down in 8-9 percent we’re losing quite a few dollars and quite a few bushels per semi load going out of the field just because of that moisture shrink. Corn has been very impressive.”

And corn is drying down rapidly.

“Those of you who hand-shelled some things maybe a week to 10 days ago saw maybe high 20’s to low 30’s, and I had several calls Monday and Tuesday where guys had gone back out to those fields to check as they were waiting for soybean fields to dry out. They’re seeing stuff drop way down into the low 20’s pretty quickly.”

In addition to the corn dry down, disease is another reason to harvest it now in many western areas of Indiana.

“If you notice out driving the countryside you see a lot of top die down,” he told HAT. “There’s some tar spot coming in as well as some northern corn leaf blight that came in, and this crop is starting to go south pretty quick. We’re telling guys this yield is shrinking from what it was two-three weeks ago so go get that corn. We don’t want to be shelling corn at 16-17 percent. I know that doesn’t make sense sometimes economically, but we will be losing yield and losing standability here pretty quickly if we don’t go out and get this stuff.”

Wornhoff says try to shell corn in addition to bean harvest if possible.

“Forecast the next ten days is warm and dry through early next week and then we have a cool down middle of the week, so we’re telling guys don’t stop doing beans but if you can switch over in the mornings and go shell some corn that would be great until things dry out, but also the soybeans are really starting to get dry.”

He tells HAT well-managed fields are showing a distinct advantage this year. One example can be seen in Delaro fungicide and untreated fields side by side. The Delaro advantage is up to 8-12 bushels in soybeans and 25-35 bushels in corn.

This yield check is brought to you by Specialty Hybrids, where it’s your field, our Specialty. Find your local field sales representative and yield results online at specialtyhybrids.com.