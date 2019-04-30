Tillman Park badly damaged after soccer tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A soccer tournament left behind thousands of dollars of damage at a Fort Wayne park over the weekend.

Tillman Park hosted the tournament on Saturday and Sunday, and cleanup crews Monday found a large number of problems.

The Journal Gazette reports trash, including sharp cooking skewers, was found all over the park, soccer goals had been dragged around, damaging the turf, mud in the restroom sinks, and even evidence that cars had been driven across the park’s baseball fields.

Park officials say at least $4,000 in damage was done to one of the soccer fields. The city says they’ll hold the renter – who was not identified – responsible.