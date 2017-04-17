Tickets on sale for Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tickets, for selected concerts, go on sale Monday for the Three Rivers Festival.

“I’m really looking forward to our 49th year and the entertainment we’ve lined up,” said Jack Hammer, Executive Director. “We have worked hard to bring bands to the Ruoff Festival Plaza that represent a variety of genres that will encourage you to sing, dance and celebrate memories – all well within your budget.”

Some of the concerts include a “Rock of the 80s” tribute, Saturday, July 8, “Here Comes the Mummies” Saturday July 15 and the “Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience,” Friday, July 18.

Tickets are sold at the Embassy Theatre and via Ticketmaster.

The family-friendly festival and concert series kicks off July 7 and runs through July 18.

More details, including a daily schedule can be found here.