Tickets on sale for Allen County SPCA “Growl at the Moon”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County SPCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up.

Tickets are now on sale for their annual Growl at the Moon event, which combines food, drink, live and silent auctions, and “first-class karaoke sung by second-class singers.”

Attendees will have the chance to bid on themselves or a friend to take the stage and sing… and you can buy some “mute beads” if you’re not interested in singing.

This year’s event is set for October 18th at 6pm at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Last year it raised almost $100,000.

For tickets or more information, click here.