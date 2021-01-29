Tickets for Fort Wayne Komets 2021 season on sale at 10am Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Monday’s a big day for hockey fans in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Komets are set to start a shortened ECHL season on the 19th, but February 1st is the day that single-game tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am at the Memorial Coliseum box office and on Ticketmaster.

The Coliseum is instituting a number of safety guidelines to be able to host games this season, and that includes a limit on fan attendance, so tickets are sure to go fast.

The Komets will also kick off their 69th training camp Monday, also at the Coliseum.

