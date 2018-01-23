Tickets for 2018 Vera Bradley Outlet Sale now available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the biggest visitor draws for Fort Wayne is coming up.

Tickets have officially gone on sale for the annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale, which runs April 11th through 15th at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The first three days of the sale cost $5 for admission are broken up into four sessions, with each being 3-and-a-half hours long, while the final two days are free to the public.

Visit Fort Wayne says many hotels are already offering special packages for those coming in from out of town for the purse, luggage, and fragrance sale, which typically draws 50,000 people and brings an estimated $5-million economic impact with it.

