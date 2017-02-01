Ticket sale dates announced for Tim McGraw & Faith Hill tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Due to high ticket demand, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 announced additional shows yesterday in all new cities, including a stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on Saturday, September 9.

Ticket presales for the new shows start on February 3rd, while tickets for the general public go on sale February 10th at 10am.

The two also announced that there will be different support acts for each week of the tour. The complete list of artists can be found at Soul2SoulTour.com . Brent Cobb will the support act that opens the show in Fort Wayne.

“We’ve had some great artists open up Soul2Soul in the past, so the bar was pretty high when we put this group together,” said Hill. Added McGraw, “These artists represent a combination of some of the most exciting new acts from all genres out there, as well as, some that we have been fans of for the past few years. We are honored to have them all with us and look forward to seeing them live.”