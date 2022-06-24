Thursday Night Stabbing In Huntington Leaves One Dead and Three Injured

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 7:30 P.M. Thursday, Huntington Police were called to a stabbing with multiple victims in the 600 block of Whitelock Street. Upon arrival, officers located four stabbing victims that needed immediate medical care. Officers began administering aide, however one individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to nearby hospitals with life threatening injuries. At this time police are looking for a suspect in the likes of James Lee Bonewits, who is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Chevy Impala with Illinois license plate #DH22225. He is approximately 6’3”, weighing about 250 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110. The investigation is on-going.