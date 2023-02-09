Thursday morning robbery may be linked to shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a robbery and an adult male was shot.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of Greene St. near Creighton Ave. and South Anthony Blvd., in reference to a robbery investigation.

While responding to that scene, officers were notified of an adult male that had arrived at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation in ongoing, as investigators are trying to determine what happened.