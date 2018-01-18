Thursday morning narcotics raid in Fort Wayne home, two arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men were arrested after a narcotics raid at a Fort Wayne home Thursday morning.

Officers served a search warrant at the home on Woodway Drive around 8:47 a.m. after receiving several tips that people were dealing drugs at the residence.

During the search, detectives found 1 gram of heroin, drug paraphernalia, .10 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of marijuana. They also found $3,600 in cash.

Four adults were inside the home at the time of the search, and Gregory R. Huddleston, 37, and Demonta Huddleston, 26, were arrested.

Gregory faces charges of Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Level 5 Felony), Possession of Cocaine (Level 6 Felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony) and Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor).

Demonta faces one charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony).

This is an ongoing investigation.