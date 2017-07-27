Thrill ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, one dead and seven injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an “aggressive thrill” ride, the Fire Ball, broke apart.

But officials say the rides won’t be running until they’re all determined to be safe.

Officials say the man who was killed was one of several people who were thrown from the ride.

Three of the injured are in critical condition. Officials say the ride had passed its inspections.

WARNING: This video contains images some people may find disturbing.