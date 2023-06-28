Three vehicle crash on U.S. 33 leaves one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An early morning Wednesday three-vehicle crash leaves one driver dead.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, officials confirmed the crash happened at West Cook Road and U.S. 33 intersection a little before 5:00 a.m.

Police state that an SUV was headed westbound on W Cook Road and drove into the intersection at U.S. 33 when a car crashed into them. The driver of the SUV got out to check on the other driver and then went back to his SUV.

21Alive reports that a truck tanker northbound on U.S. 33 struck the SUV, which was sitting in the middle of the northbound lanes from the first crash.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department stated that it is unclear whether or not the man was outside of his car at the time of the second crash.

The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car reported minor injuries and the truck driver was not hurt.

According to WOWO Time Saver Traffic, for about four hours; U.S. 33 and West Cook Road were closed with traffic diverted.

No further details have been released.