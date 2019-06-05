Three TinCaps named Midwest League All-Stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three TinCaps players have been named 2019 Midwest League All-Stars.

Infielder Xavier Edwards, starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and reliever Henry Henry will represent Fort Wayne during the game set to be played at Four Winds Field in South Bend on June 18.

Edwards, 19 from Coconut Grove, Fla., will start at second base for the Eastern Division team. He leads the Midwest League with a .354 batting average and is second in on-base percentage at .411.

Weathers, 19 from Loretto, Tenn., was the seventh overall pick by the Padres in last year’s MLB Draft. He is second in the league in K/BB ratio with 38 strikeouts to just five walks in 33 innings of play. He also has the fourth-lowest walk rate at 1.36 batters per nine innings.

Henry, 20 from San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic, has the team’s lowest ERA at 2.57. He also leads the TinCaps with four saves on the season.

The players were nominated and chosen by the league’s field managers.