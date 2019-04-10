Three students injured after FWCS bus crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three middle school students suffered minor injuries after a vehicle struck their school bus Wednesday.

An investigation revealed the Portage Middle School bus was traveling along Hillegas Road, near Bass Road, when a car headed in the opposite direction crossed the center line and crashed into the bus.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the impact caused a tire to come off of the bus.

Three students suffered minor injuries and were checked by medics. They’re all expected to be okay.

Students had to be put on another bus to be taken home.