Three Rivers Festival’s Junk Food Alley to be featured in upcoming episode of Carnival Eats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big attraction for the annual Three Rivers Festival in Fort Wayne is about to get even more exposure. TRF’s Junk Food Alley will be featured in an upcoming episode of Carnival Eats.

During this year’s Three Rivers Festival, Noah Cappe and his crew from the Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats made a stop at the Three Rivers Festival to sample treats from Junk Food Alley. The show is known for featuring foods from carnivals, fairs, and festivals from all around the country.

“The variety of tempting treats available in Junk Food Alley is astounding,” said Jack Hammer, Three Rivers Festival Executive Director. “We are excited to bring national attention to our community in such a fun and uplifting way.”

The episode is set to air at 9 p.m., Thursday, November 16. Be sure to tune in as Cappe stopped by the Best Around Funnel Cake booth to taste their unique Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake, Timmy’s BBQ’s Piggyback Mac, and the Everything Elephant Ear from Richardson’s Funnel Cakes.

