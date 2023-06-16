Three Rivers Festival Volunteers and Parade Entries Needed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s Three Rivers Festival is right around the corner and that means volunteers are needed once again. Officials from the festival say that they are still in need of nearly 100 volunteers, despite the 300+ volunteers already registered.

In addition, this years’ festival parade is continuing to take shape as officials report that they have surpassed the minimum number of 50 entries to hold the parade. The application portal for the parade is open until Friday, June 23rd and organizers are urging members of the public to speak with local business owners and others alike about participating in the parade that takes place on Saturday, July 8th.

The parade application can be found online here.