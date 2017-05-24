Three Rivers Festival security beefed up in wake of England concert attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The people in charge of this year’s Three Rivers Festival are taking what happened at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England this week to heart.

Festival director Jack Hammer tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 there will be new security measures in place to make sure nothing like what happened in Manchester happens in Fort Wayne, and the 500,000 expected to attend the event should rest easy.

“I can sleep well knowing that those people in law enforcement that we deal with have our backs,” Hammer says.

One new additional security measure will be the addition of large water-filled barricades along the parade route to protect parade watchers in the event of cars veering toward the public, whether it’s intentional or not. Hammer says there are other measures that he can’t go into specifics on.

“It’s a pity that here in Fort Wayne, or anyplace, that we have to worry about such things, but because we know that’s the way people are trying to hurt us, then we have a responsibility to the best practices,” Hammer says.

22 people died and dozens were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the concert this week. ISIS has claimed responsibility.