Three Rivers Festival Parade Grand Marshall Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors and the Parade Committee have announced this year’s Grand Marshal for the this coming Saturday’s Festival Parade. President John Nichter announced Theoplis Smith III, active community member and board member of the Downtown Improvement District will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. As an active member in the community, Smith spends time working to improve the city’s urban environment and promote economic growth.

Additionally, he sits on the board of the Public Art Commission appointed by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, supporting the development and installation of public art.

Three Rivers Festival began in the summer of 1969 and has grown to be the second-largest summer festival in Indiana. This family-friendly, exciting nine-day celebration features over 80 events and is held in downtown Fort Wayne. The Three Rivers Festival draws over half a million visitors from Northeast Indiana, Northwestern Ohio, Southern Michigan, and Central Indiana.

The Three Rivers Festival is an annual tradition to enjoy the fun, savor the delicious food and catch up with friends. Three Rivers Festival is a not-for-profit organization funded entirely by vendor participation fees, souvenir sales, refreshments, entertainment ticket sales, and the generous sponsorship and support of area businesses.

The 2023 Three Rivers Festival will run July 7-15, 2023.