Three Rivers Festival organizers call for volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): While spring has gotten off to a rocky start thanks to the coronavirus, summer might be more fun.

The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors released a statement Friday saying that, as far as they’re concerned, the annual festival is still on track for a July 10th through 18th run in Fort Wayne.

Officials say they’re in constant contact with the Allen County Board of Health, the City of Fort Wayne, and other medical professionals, and say they’re confident the crisis will be over by then.

In fact, they’re already asking for volunteers; sign up at ThreeRiversFestival.org.