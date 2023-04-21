Three Rivers Festival opens volunteer registration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival has opened the volunteer application for its 54th festival. Each year over 400 volunteers give their time to help make sure that every aspect of the festival runs smoothly.

Board President, John Nichter, stated that they appreciate and celebrate our hardworking and dedicated volunteers and that if it wasn’t for volunteers the festival wouldn’t be able to take place. He also shares that he is inspired by the selfless volunteers.

The 2023 Three Rivers Festival will run July 7th through the 15th. It takes place in downtown Fort Wayne and features the Downtown Midway, Junk Food Alley, Art in the Park, Children’s Fest, Family Fun Day, The Emporium Parade, nightly entertainment and more.

Those interested in volunteering can visit ThreeRiversFestival.org. The Three Rivers Festival also offers group and corporate opportunities. For more information, contact the festival office.