Three Rivers Festival On As Scheduled For 2023

Some have had doubts, but officials from Three Rivers Festival have announced that they are on Track to Produce the 54th edition of the mid-summer Downtown Fort Wayne highlight. After a thorough examination of each event and the overall condition of the organization, the Board of Directors from the festival said in a release that they can confidently and certainly confirm that the festival will take place as scheduled, with its full roster of events, taking place July 7-July 15, 2023.

President, John Nichter, shared that event committees are on schedule with planning, coordinating, and final execution preparation for the summertime event. Nichter added that the festival board members and volunteers are committed to making this year’s festival a success.

Nichter added, “I am encouraged by the number of folks who have reached out to say, “I can help!”, whether it is volunteering, board service, sponsorship, or general goodwill. This festival has always been BY the community, FOR the community. Without volunteers dedicating their time and talent, without the generous contribution of corporate sponsors, and without our Affiliated Event partners, there is no festival. We thank all festival supporters, current and past, and welcome new supporters to join us in our work to produce an exceptional festival for our region.” Visit the Three Rivers Festival website to explore options on becoming a sponsor, volunteer, or to register your July event as an official Affiliated Three Rivers Festival Event!

The Festival Board announced that this year’s festival theme will be “United Through The Arts.”