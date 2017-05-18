Three Rivers Festival needs volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The organizers of the 49th Three Rivers Festival are still in need of volunteers.

Jack Hammer, executive director of the non-profit that runs the festival, says it takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off the long-standing summer staple here in Fort Wayne.

Hammer says volunteers will get a few perks, but its more about the experience:

“The part that far beats out any of that is, the shared experience. Bringing a friend with you, coming and making new friends, and doing something interesting.”

For more information on how to sign up , go to the Festival website and click on the volunteers page. This year’s festival runs from July 7th through the 15th.