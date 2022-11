FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Three Rivers Board of Directors has named Rick Kinney as its new director of operations.

The director of operations oversees all festival operations. Kinney, who is the founder of the Clyde Theater in Fort Wayne, with over 20 years experience in event management and entertainment, says that he is looking forward to serving the organization.

The 2023 Three Rivers Festival will take place July 7-15.