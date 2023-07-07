Three Rivers Festival Favorites Open Today, Parade Set For Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Festivities for this year’s Three Rivers Festival kick off later today. While the ceremonial parade will take to the streets of Downtown Fort Wayne Saturday, fan favorites like Junk Food Alley and Midway rides at Headwaters Park open up today.

The annual parade begins its trip through downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday as local artist and muralist Theoplis Smith III, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. The annual festival will wrap up with a fireworks finale at 10 p.m. July 15.

A full list of events as part of the festival can be found at threeriversfestival.org.