Three Rivers Festival board discusses parade safety concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s Three Rivers Festival parade might be in jeopardy.

Members of the Festival board met in closed session last night to discuss whether or not the event can move forward, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21, after talking with local officials over health and safety concerns associated with holding such a large-scale gathering while the area is starting to see rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The Saturday morning parade is seen as the kickoff of the annual nine-day summer event and is currently scheduled for July 10th.

Last year’s festival was canceled entirely due to the pandemic.

WOWO News is awaiting an update on the situation and will post an update as soon as possible.