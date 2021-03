FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival Executive Board of Directors announced Friday that they are seeking a new executive director.

Jack Hammer, who served as executive director since 2010, will no longer be in the role. The organization did not provide any further details on Hammer’s departure.

The festival board says they are starting a national search for a replacement.

The 52nd annual Three Rivers Festival is set for July 9-17 this summer.