Three people shot at bar on Ash Road in Osceola, search for suspect underway

OSCEOLA, Ind. (MNC) – Three people are in critical, but stable condition, after being shot at a bar in Osceola.

At 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, St. Joseph County Police were dispatched to Gina’s Far East Lounge in the 55500 block of Ash Road after receiving reports of multiple shooting victims. Police arrived to find three male victims with gunshot wounds, all victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, detectives were still at the scene interviewing witnesses.

A suspect is believed to have fled the scene of the shooting and detectives are working on possible suspect identity.

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9569 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.